Published 6 hours ago

    Signal problems mucked up the commute for subway riders in Manhattan again Wednesday, as the MTA said issues at Rockefeller Center had prompted a flurry of service changes on the orange line at the height of the morning rush. 

    Northbound B and D trains were stopping along the C line from West Fourth Street to Columbus Circle, and northbound F trains were stopping along the G line from Jackson Heights to Bergen Street, because of thte issues that popped up shortly before 8:15 a.m., the MTA said. 

    The Rock Center signal problems weren't the only ones affecting straphangers' Wednesday ride; similar issues at Grand Avenue caused delays on southbound M and R trains. 

