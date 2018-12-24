Shoppers Across Tri-State Scramble to Buy Last-Minute Gifts Christmas Eve - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Shoppers Across Tri-State Scramble to Buy Last-Minute Gifts Christmas Eve

By Katherine Creag

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Last-Minute Shoppers Hit the Malls

    Shoppers across the tri-state area scramble to buy last-minute gifts in time for Christmas Day. Katherine Creag reports.

    (Published 18 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • All across the city, among long lines and big sales, last minute shoppers are trying to squeeze in gift purchases in time for Christmas Day

    • According to the National Retail Federation, across the country, 24-percent of shoppers bought their final gifts on "Panic Saturday"

    • However, around 7 percent of shoppers have waited until Christmas Eve to make their final purchases

    All across the city, among long lines and big sales, last minute shoppers are trying to squeeze in gift purchases in time for Christmas Day.

    According to the National Retail Federation, across the country, 24-percent of shoppers bought their final gifts on what’s become known as “Panic Saturday” — the Saturday before Christmas. However, around 7 percent of shoppers have waited until Christmas Eve to make their final purchases.

    Stores across the tri-state area opened early Monday morning — while some have been continuosly opened for days — all in an attempt to cater to procrastinating shoppers and those who want to take advantage of Christmas deals.

    A Queens Center Mall employee, Janee Baker, described how frantic last-minute shopping has been, saying that she's seem shoppers who “are stressed and they are also really cranky” because they can’t find some of the items they are looking for as the holiday deadline approaches.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Employees also say they are trying to relieve the stress by helping shoppers as quickly as possible.

    "It gets crazy," Kimberly Vidal, a sales associate, says about the shopping scene leading up to Christmas Day.

    For shoppers who want to avoid the mall, online shopping websites are also offering deals for last-minute gift purchases.

    Amazon is offering same-day Christmas Eve delivery for Prime members in more than 10,000 cities and towns across the country. Stores like Target and Best Buy will accept online orders for in-store pickup today.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us