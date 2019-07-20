Shark Spotted in Shallow Waters Off of Long Island: Police

What to Know A shark was spotted in shallow waters off of Long Island Saturday morning, police said

The Quogue Village Police Department received a report of a shark in shallow waters near Penniman Creek around 9:07 a.m. on Saturday

It wasn’t clear what kind of shark it was, but it was reported to be around 10 to 12 feet long, the department said

“At this time the Quogue Police are working with Southampton Town Bay Constables who are monitoring the shark with marine vessels,” the department said.

“At this time we are cautioning swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware of this ongoing situation, and to keep distance to allow the Bay Constables and Law Enforcement to monitor this situation,” it added.