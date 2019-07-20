Shark Spotted in Shallow Waters Off of Long Island: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Shark Spotted in Shallow Waters Off of Long Island: Police

The Quogue Village Police Department received a report of a shark in shallow waters near Penniman Creek around 9:07 a.m. on Saturday

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shark Spotted in Shallow Waters Off of Long Island: Police

    What to Know

    • A shark was spotted in shallow waters off of Long Island Saturday morning, police said

    • The Quogue Village Police Department received a report of a shark in shallow waters near Penniman Creek around 9:07 a.m. on Saturday

    • It wasn’t clear what kind of shark it was, but it was reported to be around 10 to 12 feet long, the department said

    A shark was spotted in shallow waters off of Long Island Saturday morning, police said.

    The Quogue Village Police Department received a report of a shark in shallow waters near Penniman Creek around 9:07 a.m. on Saturday, it said.

    It wasn’t clear what kind of shark it was, but it was reported to be around 10 to 12 feet long, the department said.

    “At this time the Quogue Police are working with Southampton Town Bay Constables who are monitoring the shark with marine vessels,” the department said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    “At this time we are cautioning swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware of this ongoing situation, and to keep distance to allow the Bay Constables and Law Enforcement to monitor this situation,” it added.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us