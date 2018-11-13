What to Know A 19-year-old man "on the prowl" allegedly sexually attacked a 16-year-old girl as she walked with a friend on Long Island Sunday, cops say

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in what police say was a rare, random sex attack on a 16-year-old girl as she walked down a Long Island street over the weekend.

Daniel Adum, of Huntington Station, was charged with criminal sexual act and aggravated sexual abuse, authorities said Tuesday.

Adum, an immigrant with resident status who worked at a country club in Woodbury, allegedly came up behind two teenage girls on Prospect Street after exposing himself around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, grabbed one and attacked her.

Then he ran off toward Main Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say Adum has no priors and this appears to be a first offense; they describe him as being "on the prowl" at the time of the attack. Town and business surveillance video, along with a detailed description from the 16-year-old victim, helped identify the man and his vehicle, officials say.

Adum is expected to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.