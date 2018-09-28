What to Know National Taco Day is on October 4th

A New York restaurant is introducing a seven pound taco for the event

The dish is only being served between October 4th to October 10th and costs $65.00

National Taco Day is coming our way on October 4th, and what better way to celebrate then with some delicious Mexican cuisine.

Bodega Negra at Dream Downtown is going one step further by introducing an exclusive seven-pound taco.

The ¡Taco Enorme!, as it’s appropriately named, is no simple dish. An elaborate mixture consisting of Waygu beef, Mexican truffles, seven different cheeses, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, salsa cascabel, chipotle guac, and crema all with crispy corn and flour tortillas, this taco is certainly not something to tackle solo.

For $65, the ¡Taco Enorme! can serve as a full entrée for three people, or be split as an appetizer among six.

