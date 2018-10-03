A 9/11 Fund Compensating Sick Victims Is Running Out of Money - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Three Tornadoes Confirmed in New York
logo_nyc_2x

A 9/11 Fund Compensating Sick Victims Is Running Out of Money

More than 2,000 people are estimated to have died from illnesses linked to the response to the Sept. 11 attacks

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A 9/11 Fund Compensating Sick Victims Is Running Out of Money
    Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images, File
    This July 4, 2018, file photo shows American flags placed in the names on the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan.

    The $7 billion 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund is running out of money, its administrator said Wednesday.

    NBC News reported that the fund's special master, Rupa Bhattacharyya, said in a statement in the Federal Register that the funds "may be insufficient to compensate all claims."

    The fund expects to receive more than 6,500 claims on top of the 32,689 it had received by last year, Bhattacharyya said. Five New York lawmakers, including both senators, called this week for more congressional funding to the fund.

    More than 2,000 people are estimated to have died from illnesses linked to the response to the Sept. 11 attacks. The Zadroga Act set aside $7.3 billion to compensate the victims and relatives of the dead.

    Students Say Sept. 11 Caused Cancer

    [NY] Students Say Sept. 11 Caused Cancer
    More than 5,000 cancer diagnoses have been linked to the toxic debris left behind after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack -- and at least a dozen former students at lower Manhattan high schools say they are among those affected. Michael George reports.
    (Published Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us