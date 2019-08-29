Police are looking for a man they say bashed a Jewish man working out in a Brooklyn park with a paving stone in a violent and possibly bias incident

For the second time in less than a week, a Jewish man has been attacked in Crown Heights with a stone.

Police said a group of men threw a rock at a Jewish delivery driver as he sat in his truck at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Prospect Place around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The rock broke the driver’s side window and hit him in the eye, cutting his face. The delivery man refused medical attention afterward.

The attack happened about a dozen blocks away from where a rabbi was badly injured after having a paving stone thrown at him in what may have been a bias attack.

Police Release Video of Suspect in Possible Bias Attack

Video shows the man who police say attacked an Orthodox Jewish man in a park in Crown Heights, using a paving stone to beat the man bloody. NBC 4 New York's Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019)

According to the NYPD, the first incident took place just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Terrace Park. Police tell News 4 that 63-year-old Abraham Gopin was going through his morning exercises when another man allegedly yelled a Jewish slur at him and threw a rock in his direction, but missed.

The father of 10 confronted the alleged rock-thrower who then started punching him, police say, adding that Gopin fought back, before the other man threw the massive paving stone at him.

Police say that a struggle ensued between the two men before the alleged assailant fled the park on foot. Gopin was hospitalized but is now recovering at home after suffering a broken nose, two broken teeth, bruises and required several stitches.

Cops say they are looking for a man about six feet tall, last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts. He can be seen on video recorded at the park that morning.

No arrests have been made in either case, and the hate crime task force is investigating both incidents. Gov. Cuomo has instructed state police to help the NYPD in their investigation.