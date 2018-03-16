NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: Katie Kellner of the United States runs the 2015 United Airlines New York City Half Marathon in lower Manhattan on March. 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

For the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon, the New York Road Runners (NYRR) have introduced an exciting and brand new course.

On Sunday, runners will journey from the Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and finishing the race in Manhattan’s Central Park.

Over the course of the marathon, participants will run over the Manhattan Bridge, through the Lower East Side, by the United Nations on the FDR and into the heart of Times Square.

Expect the following street closures from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. :

Brooklyn Portion

Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Manhattan Bridge

Manhattan Portion

Manhattan Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)

Canal Street between Manhattan Bridge and Rutgers Street

Rutgers Street between Canal Street and East Broadway

East Broadway between Rutgers Street and Grand Street

Grand Street between East Broadway and Columbia Street

Columbia Street between Grand Street and East Houston Street

East Houston Street (Eastbound) between Columbia Street and FDR Drive

FDR Drive (Northbound) between East Houston Street and 42nd Street

42nd Street between FDR Drive and Seventh Avenue

Seventh Avenue between 42nd Street and Central Park South

47th Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

46th Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

West Drive between Central Park South and Center Drive

Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive

East Drive between Center Drive and 102nd Street Crossing

102nd Street Crossing between East Drive and West Drive

West Drive between 102nd Street Crossing and Central Park South



