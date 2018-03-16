For the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon, the New York Road Runners (NYRR) have introduced an exciting and brand new course.
On Sunday, runners will journey from the Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and finishing the race in Manhattan’s Central Park.
Over the course of the marathon, participants will run over the Manhattan Bridge, through the Lower East Side, by the United Nations on the FDR and into the heart of Times Square.
Expect the following street closures from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. :
Brooklyn Portion
- Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza
- Grand Army Plaza
- Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Manhattan Bridge
Manhattan Portion
- Manhattan Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)
- Canal Street between Manhattan Bridge and Rutgers Street
- Rutgers Street between Canal Street and East Broadway
- East Broadway between Rutgers Street and Grand Street
- Grand Street between East Broadway and Columbia Street
- Columbia Street between Grand Street and East Houston Street
- East Houston Street (Eastbound) between Columbia Street and FDR Drive
- FDR Drive (Northbound) between East Houston Street and 42nd Street
- 42nd Street between FDR Drive and Seventh Avenue
- Seventh Avenue between 42nd Street and Central Park South
- 47th Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue
- 46th Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue
- West Drive between Central Park South and Center Drive
- Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive
- East Drive between Center Drive and 102nd Street Crossing
- 102nd Street Crossing between East Drive and West Drive
- West Drive between 102nd Street Crossing and Central Park South