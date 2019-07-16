SUV Plunges Into Hackensack River After Leaving NJ Car Wash

What to Know A driver in northern NJ ended up in the Hackensack River Tuesday morning after hitting the gas instead of the brakes, authorities say

Video captured the SUV pulling out of the car wash in Hackensack, then suddenly accelerating – plunging right into the water

Although they had a scare, the driver and her passenger ended up being OK

A driver in northern New Jersey ended up in the Hackensack River Tuesday morning after hitting the gas instead of the brakes after leaving a car wash located right along the estuary, according to authorities.

Video captured the SUV pulling out of the car wash in Hackensack, then suddenly accelerating – plunging right into the water.

The incident occurred right before noon, and even though there is a fence around the car wash there is none at the location where the car fell into the water. There is also no barrier rail.

While they had a scare, the driver and her passenger ended up being OK. Hackensack police and fire departments responded, but the driver and her passenger were already out of the vehicle thanks to someone, possibly a worker, who had run over to help them get out.

The driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution.