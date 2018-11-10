A rushing commuter bumped into an elderly couple in a subway station, knocking an 89-year-old man onto the tracks, according to a report.

The fall eventually led to Kurt Salzinger's death 12 days later, his family told the New York Post. He had bleeding in the brain, then developed pneumonia.

His wife, 85-year-old Deanna Chitayat, said she was also knocked down by the man who was running onto a train at the 34th Street-Penn Station on Oct. 27.

“He died because of that guy,” Chitayat told the Post. “I don’t think he meant to kill him, but he killed him.”

Other straphangers helped Salzinger, a psychology professor who fled Austria with his family during World War II.

No one has been arrested. Police asked anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.