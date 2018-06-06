A New Jersey high schooler was arrested after he was allegedly caught on camera riding a motorized dirt bike through the halls of his school in what appeared to be a senior prank, authorities say. (Published 3 hours ago)

A New Jersey high schooler was arrested after he was allegedly caught on camera riding a motorized dirt bike through the halls of his school in what appeared to be a senior prank, authorities say.

Video shot in Roxbury High School in Roxbury on Tuesday morning shows the boy blaring down the hallway on the bike as several other students cackle and yell "Senior prank!"

The student didn't make it far on his ride, however. Footage shows him being restrained by school staffers after rounding a corner, and another clip later on shows him being led out to a police car in handcuffs.

Roxbury Township police said that at some point during the boy's caper, the handlebar of his bike hit another student. The fellow student had minor injuries.

Authorities said the boy was arrested afterward and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault in the case. His name hasn't been released and his age is unclear.

In a statement posted to its website on Wednesday, Roxbury Public Schools said that the student was spotted by staffers riding into the school building and that a second student let him in the school on the bike while the administration was "preparing to implement security procedures."

"As a result of yesterday's incident, we continue to reassess our current practices and protocols and have modified them as necessary," the district said. "The high school principal will be addressing security with the student body this afternoon."

The student who recorded the stunt says it's been the talk of the school.

"A lot people I know thought it was hilarious," said Gavin Fehsal.

But parents at the school Wednesday were divided on whether handcuffs were the answer.

"He should get arrested," said Tom Donati.

"Students are scared and teachers are scared, but I do understand senior pranks. They are just kids," said Kelly Efchak.

"The things you used to be able to do aren't funny anymore. Now it could be considered scary," she said.