Robert Indiana's 'LOVE' Sculptures Exhibited Along the High Line
Robert Indiana’s ‘LOVE’ Sculptures Exhibited Along the High Line

Kasmin Gallery opened an exhibit Friday of three of the artist's “LOVE” pop art sculptures

By Liam McBain

Published 2 hours ago

    Robert Indiana’s ‘LOVE’ Sculptures Exhibited Along the High Line
    © 2019 Morgan Art Foundation / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Phot ography by Christopher Stach
    Installation view of Robert Indiana at the Kasmin Sculpture Garden. From May 3, 2019.

    What to Know

    • Robert Indiana’s famous “LOVE” pop art sculptures can now be seen along the High Line

    • Kasmin Gallery opened an exhibit Friday of three of the artist's “LOVE” pop art sculptures

    • The three works can be seen on the gallery’s rooftop garden from the High Line with access at 28th Street

    Robert Indiana’s famous “LOVE” pop art sculptures can now be seen along the High Line.

    Kasmin Gallery opened an exhibit Friday of three of the artist's “LOVE” pop art sculptures.

    The three works are giant iterations of the word “love”: one in English, one in Spanish (“amor”), and one in Hebrew (“ahava”).

    The three works can be seen on the gallery’s rooftop garden from the High Line with access at 28th Street.

    The “LOVE” design was originally created for the MoMA’s Christmas card in 1965. Indiana passed away last year.

