Officer Saves Woman From Road Rage Stabbing, Police Say

An off-duty police officer is being credited with possibly saving a woman's life after she was allegedly stabbed several times by another woman in a road rage attack in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old victim was inside her vehicle with her 4-year-old niece on the 300 block of Levick Street in the Lawndale neighbor just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police say another woman, in either her late 20s or early 30s, ran up to the victim's car, opened the door and began stabbing her with a 10-inch butcher knife.

The victim was stabbed several times in her face, shoulder, back and hands in front of her niece, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

An off-duty officer who witnessed the attack then ran up to the suspect and managed to disarm her.

"He actually took the knife from the perpetrator," Small said.

The suspect then fled the scene in a black Mercury, police said. The off-duty officer called in the vehicle info.

Responding police officers, including a police chopper, pursued the suspect who crashed into another car at Summerdale Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard, Small said.

The woman's head slammed into the windshield, police said. Despite her head injury, the woman allegedly refused to get out when the officers approached her.

"When the perpetrator exited her vehicle she had a second knife in her hand," Small said.

Police ordered her to drop the knife but she refused, Small said.

The officers used a Taser on the woman and then took her into custody. Police say they found a third knife in the suspect's vehicle.

The victim, who lives just blocks away from where the attack took place, was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition. Her 4-year-old niece was also taken to the hospital and checked out though she was not injured.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Small said. The off-duty officer was not hurt. Police have not yet released the suspect's identity.

It appears the women didn't know each other.

"We don't know why this female decided to approach the car, open the door and stab this victim multiple times.