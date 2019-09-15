Ric Ocasek, Lead Singer of The Cars, Dead in New York at 75 - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Ric Ocasek, Lead Singer of The Cars, Dead in New York at 75

Ocasek and The Cars were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018

By Ken Buffa

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ocasek Brings Art Tour to Town

    A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who had a string of classic hits in the 1970s and 1980s is touring again, but this time with his. Mark Segraves reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ric Ocasek died Sunday in New York at age 75

    • Ocasek's band, The Cars, had 13 top-40 singles in a career spanning the mid-70s to late-1980s

    • Ocasek was also married for nearly three decades to the supermodel Paulina Porizkova

    Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ric Ocasek, lead singer of the rock band The Cars, died Sunday in New York at age 75.

    Police said they received a call around 4 p.m. for an unconscious male at a townhouse on East 19th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement sources confirmed the deceased was Ocasek.

    Ocasek and his band were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2018. The institution described the band as "hook-savvy with the perfect combo of new wave and classic rock."

    The band had 13 top-40 singles, and Ocasek went on to a successful producing career after The Cars broke up in the late 1980s.

    In Memoriam: Eddie Money

    [NATL] In Memoriam: Influential People We've Lost in 2019
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

    He was also known for his long-running marriage to the Czech supermodel Paulina Porizkova. She announced their separation in 2018 after 28 years of marriage. 

    They listed the 19th Street residence for sale earlier this year for more than $15 million. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us