Remnants of Florence Expected to Bring Thunderstorms, Rain to Tri-State on Tuesday

Florence made landfall in North Carolina early Friday as a Category 1 storm with estimated maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, then was downgraded to a tropical storm

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Forecast for Sept 16

    Erica Grow's forecast for Sunday, Sept. 16. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • The remnants of Florence are expected to reach the tri-state on Tuesday, with the heaviest rain during the morning rush hour

    • Parts of the tri-state could get 1 to 2 inches of rain, with suburbs far north and west of the city potentially getting 3 inches or more

    • Florence has dropped 30 inches of rain in parts of the Carolinas and is blamed for at least 16 deaths

    After Florence finishes dousing the Carolinas, the remnants of the hurricane are expected to move north and bring rain and storms to the Tri-State on Tuesday. 

    Clouds are expected to increase Sunday night and storms are possible during Monday evening's commute north and west of New York City, said meteorologist Erica Grow. The rain is expected to move into the city and close suburbs later Monday night. 

    But the best chance for heavy rain is Tuesday during the morning commute. Many places in the tri-state will see an inch or two of rain, while the suburbs north and west of the city could get 3 inches of rain or more. 

    Gusts approaching 30 mph are likely in the Catskills and Poconos. 

    The remnants of Florence will likely pass quickly. The skies should clear again on Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees. 

    In the Carolinas on Sunday, the storm continued to crawl westward, dumping more than 30 inches of rain in spots since Friday, and fears of historic flooding grew. The death toll climbed to at least 16, including a mother and baby killed when a tree fell on a house in Wilmington. 

    Florence Probable Path

    The cone contains the probable path of the storm center but does not show the size of the storm.

    Source: NOAA
    Updated: Sept. 14 at 5:00 p.m.

    How Much Rain Florence May Bring

    This map shows how much rain is expected to fall within seven days. Parts of North Carolina are forecast to receive more than 20 inches.

    Forecast as of Sept. 14, 2018 at 4:46 p.m. EDT
    Source: NOAA/NWS/NCEP/WPC

    Potential Florence Storm Surge

    This map shows how high the storm surge from Hurricane Florence has a 1 in 10 chance of reaching, measured in feet above ground and with the tide. Click a location to see the possible storm surge height there.

    Data valid from Sept. 14, 7:00 a.m. EST to Sept. 18, 1:00 p.m.
    Source: NOAA

    Current Wind Conditions

    Source: windy.com

