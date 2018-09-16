What to Know
The remnants of Florence are expected to reach the tri-state on Tuesday, with the heaviest rain during the morning rush hour
Parts of the tri-state could get 1 to 2 inches of rain, with suburbs far north and west of the city potentially getting 3 inches or more
Florence has dropped 30 inches of rain in parts of the Carolinas and is blamed for at least 16 deaths
After Florence finishes dousing the Carolinas, the remnants of the hurricane are expected to move north and bring rain and storms to the Tri-State on Tuesday.
Clouds are expected to increase Sunday night and storms are possible during Monday evening's commute north and west of New York City, said meteorologist Erica Grow. The rain is expected to move into the city and close suburbs later Monday night.
But the best chance for heavy rain is Tuesday during the morning commute. Many places in the tri-state will see an inch or two of rain, while the suburbs north and west of the city could get 3 inches of rain or more.
Gusts approaching 30 mph are likely in the Catskills and Poconos.
The remnants of Florence will likely pass quickly. The skies should clear again on Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees.
In the Carolinas on Sunday, the storm continued to crawl westward, dumping more than 30 inches of rain in spots since Friday, and fears of historic flooding grew. The death toll climbed to at least 16, including a mother and baby killed when a tree fell on a house in Wilmington.