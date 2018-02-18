What to Know Get ready for a taste of spring with possible record-setting temperatures on Wednesday

Temps are expected to climb into the 60s on Tuesday and reach near 70 on Wednesday

President's Day is expected to see afternoon showers with highs in the low 50s

Time to pull out your shorts and sunglasses.

After a fast-moving storm dumped several inches of wet, slushy snow across the region, temps in the high 40s on Sunday were expected to melt most of it by days end.

That kicks off a stretch of unseasonably warm weather that is expected to soar into the 60s on Tuesday and near 70 on Wednesday. That could include record-setting high temps.

But first, on the President's Day holiday, temperatures are expected in the low 50s with showers in the evening.

Snow Piles up Across Tri-State as Winter Storm Moves Through

A fast-moving snowstorm dumped inches of snow on the tri-state Saturday night, with more expected before sunrise Sunday. Erica Byfield reports. (Published Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018)

The storm on Saturday night dumped about 5 inches of snow by midnight, but little to no accumulation was visible amid light rain.

But some areas saw much heavier snow. About 9 inches fell in Rockaway, New Jersey by midnight, while New City, New York, saw 7.5 inches and Monroe, Connecticut recorded 4.5 inches.

Here's the forecast for the rest of the week:

MONDAY (PRESIDENTS’ DAY): Milder with partly to mostly cloudy skies and PM showers likely. High of 51.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, mild and breezy. High of 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and very mild. High of 69.

Snowstorm Wreaks Havoc on Tri-State Roads

Snow moved in fast Saturday night, covering roads and catching drivers on the North Shore of Long Island by surprise. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018)

THURSDAY: Cooler…partly to mostly cloudy with a shower possible. High of 52.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High of 48.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. High of 52.

Inches of Snow in Forecast as Winter Storm Moves in

Winter storm advisories were issued across the tri-state Saturday as a winter storm expected to bring inches of snow beared down. Erica Byfield reports. (Published Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High of 50.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 48.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High of 51.