Residents turned out to support the Galicia Restaurant, which has served 172nd Street and Broadway for 30 years. (Published Monday, Jan. 22, 2018)

What to Know Galicia Restaurant’s lease is up and, according to the owners, the landlord is seeking a rent hike

Supporters of the restaurant rallied in Washington Heights to fight to keep the Spanish and international cuisine eatery open

NBC 4 New York tried to reach out to the landlord, but was unsuccessful

The Washington Heights community is, once again, rallying behind a popular business that’s in jeopardy of closing its doors because of skyrocketing rent.

Galicia Restaurant’s lease is up and, according to the owners, the landlord is seeking a rent hike.

The restaurant has been feeding hungry customers for 30 years. It serves Spanish and international cuisine at 172nd and Broadway.

NBC 4 New York tried to reach out to the landlord, but was unable to find a working number.

Earlier in January, Coogan’s, an Irish bar and restaurant in Washington Heights, also announced it is closing. The landlord told its owners it would be increasing its monthly rent by $40,0000, "a level that is simply impossible" for Coogan's to survive. A few days later, Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the Broadway smash hit "Hamilton," stepped in to help broker a deal to keep the pub open.

