Rainy Stretch to Slow Down Commute Across Tri-State

What to Know A cold front that's slowly moving across the region will bring showers throughout this week, starting around Monday evening

Monday and Tuesday rain could bring us anywhere from half an inch in New York City to almost 2 inches of rain northwest of the city

We'll see a short break in the rain on Tuesday as Yom Kippur begins but more showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday

It's going to be a rainy week in the tri-state and the weather could result in some headache for commuters, Storm Team 4 says.

A cold front that's slowly moving across the region will bring showers throughout this week, starting around Monday evening. Temperatures will rise up to 78 degrees on Monday before coming back down to fall-like conditions, according to Storm Team 4.

It's going to be a wet and slow evening commute as a result of Monday showers and the rain will continue into Tuesday, bringing us anywhere from half an inch in New York City to almost 2 inches of rain northwest of the city.

We'll see a short break in the rain on Tuesday as Yom Kippur begins but more showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Concerned about your commute home? You can always stay on top of your ride with info from all your key transit sources below (remember to scroll down).