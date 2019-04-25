Stormy End to the Work Week, Flooding Possible

What to Know Spotty rain moves in late Thursday ahead of a damp Friday morning commute for some and more widespread showers in the evening

The skies clear up again Saturday for a dry start to the weekend, however, meteorologists say showers could make a comeback again on Sunday

As for now, next weeks seems to be a mixed bag with showers possible Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

It’s going to be a stormy end to the work week.

The near summer-like weather around the tri-state the last several days is coming to an end as a storm system swirls toward the east, according to Storm Team 4.

Track the rain below using the interactive radar.

Thursday starts off dry, but a there is a chance for a stray shower late as a large disturbance approaches from the west, forecasters said.

As the system gets closer to the area Friday, the chance for heavy rain increases. The morning commute starts off wet in spots, and another cluster of storms develop north and west of the Big Apple around lunch time.

Photo credit: Storm Team 4

The rain will become more widespread throughout the day, especially during the evening commute, with a few thunderstorms bringing the possibility of street and highway flooding, Storm Team 4 said.

