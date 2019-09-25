Raccoon That Attacked People in New Jersey Confirmed to Have Rabies - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Raccoon That Attacked People in New Jersey Confirmed to Have Rabies

By Ray Villeda

Published 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Suspected Rabid Raccoon Attacks Two Men in New Jersey

    The raccoon attacked two neighbors Thursday afternoon in Maywood, and even wasn't stopped after being hit with two stun guns. The critter was finally cornered and tested for rabies. NBC New York’s Ray Villeda reports.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A raccoon that ran rampage across a New Jersey town last week has been euthanized after officials confirmed the creature had rabies

    • The raccoon attacked two neighbors in Maywood and was spotted by children and an adult before police tracked it down

    • After the stun guns had no effect, the critter was cornered in a playground and captured

    A raccoon that ran rampage across a New Jersey town last week has been euthanized after officials confirmed the creature had rabies.

    Maywood police on Tuesday advised residents that may have come in contact with the rabid raccoon to contact the Bergen County Department of Health Services after people were attacked by the animal.

    Roy DeMaio was relaxing in his front yard in the afternoon last week when he was suddenly attacked by an aggressive ball of fur that had chomped into his leg.

    “I thought it was a dog, you know, then I looked and I see something over there,” said DeMaio, who also had the animal leave marks on his side and his hand bloody.

    Top News Pics: House Announce Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump

    [NATL] Top News Photos: House Dems. Announce Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump, and More
    Andrew Harnik/AP

    DeMaio’s wife called 911 immediately after — it would be one of several calls Maywood police would field regarding the troublesome critter.

    About a half hour later, multiple children and an adult saw the raccoon nearby. Ten minutes after that, DeMaio’s neighbor was attacked while gardening.

    Police eventually started patrolling for the animal responsible for the vicious attacks, and saw it scratching at the side of a house down the road. According to Sergeant Matthew Parodi, two officers used their stun guns to subdue the animal — but neither had any effect on the raccoon.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Bettmann Archive

    Maywood police also said Tuesday that there were other several incidents related to the same raccoon.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us