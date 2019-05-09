A Queens mother has been arraigned on assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment charges after her young toddler twins were found seriously hurt at home late Wednesday, one of whom later died, police say. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Friday, Oct. 5, 2018)

What to Know Tina Torabi, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault after her toddler twins were discovered badly hurt

The girl, Elaina, later died from her injuries, including lacerations to her stomach and the back of her head, as well as cigarette burns

Torabi is expected to get 4 to 12 years in prison during her sentencing on May 30

A Queens mother could face more than a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of her 13-month-old daughter.

Tina Torabi, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault after her toddler twins were discovered seriously hurt at their Auburndale home on Oct. 3. The girl, Elaina, later died from her injuries, including lacerations to her stomach and the back of her head, as well as cigarette burns.

Her twin brother, whose name has not been made public, survived the abuse but suffered broken ribs, bruises to his pelvis and dehydration. He spent time in the intensive care unit while recovering from the injuries.

“Babies are defenseless. They rely on their parents to be their everything — for food and water, for care and love. The mother in this horrible case failed miserably,” said Queens DA John M. Ryan. “Because of her lack of care, the 13-month-old baby girl is dead and her twin brother has suffered immense pain.”

Torabi’s three other children — girls aged 2, 4 and 5 — were also found inside the home amid deplorable and unsanitary conditions, but were not hurt. Prosecutors said a butcher knife was out, there was a cough syrup bottle on the floor and other bottles and garbage strewn about the apartment when police arrived.

The case cast a pall over the city. The father of the twins jumped to his death from a midtown Manhattan hotel days after they were hospitalized. Cops had wanted to question him. For her part, Torabi's only response to reporter questions about whether she hurt her kids was a shake of the head to say "no."

In March little Elaina’s death was ruled a homicide, her death the result of “fatal child abuse syndrome” — the term used when a child sustains injuries over a period of time.

Torabi is expected to get 4 to 12 years in prison during her sentencing on May 30.