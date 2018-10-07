What to Know
The father of two toddlers who were found seriously hurt in their Queens home last week, one of whom died, committed suicide, sources said
Mohammad Reza Torabi died after jumping from a Midtown hotel, police sources said
Police had been interested in questioning Torabi about the incident prior to his death, the sources said
The father of two toddlers who were found seriously hurt in their Queens home last week — one of whom later died — jumped to his death from a Midtown hotel, police sources said.
Mohammad Reza Torabi, the father of the 1-year-old twins, was found dead Saturday after jumping from the Renaissance New York Hotel 57 on East 57th Street, according to police sources.
Police had been interested in questioning Torabi about the incident prior to his death, the sources said.
The twins, Elaina and Kian, were found with severe body trauma inside their home in Auburndale on Oct. 3, police said. They were taken to nearby hospitals, where Elaina died soon after. Kian was still in the the pediatric ICU with serious injuries as of Friday evening.
Their mother, Tina Torabi, was arraigned Friday on assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment charges in connection with Elaina’s death and Kian’s injuries.
Police previously said Mohammad Reza Torabi didn’t live at the home, and only visited their occasionally.
Law enforcement sources said that Elaina had a puncture wound to the back of her head and a laceration to her stomach, as well as cigarette burns, when she was found inside the home.
Kian had several cracked ribs, a fractured pelvis, contusions on his lungs, a healing bite mark and other injuries, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Tina Torabi’s three other daughters were inside the home when the toddlers were found seriously hurt, but were not injured. They were taken into custody by ACS.
Her defense attorney maintained she was a victim of domestic violence, but didn’t elaborate.
If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.