A Queens mother has been arraigned on assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment charges after her young toddler twins were found seriously hurt at home late Wednesday, one of whom later died, police say. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Friday, Oct. 5, 2018)

What to Know The father of two toddlers who were found seriously hurt in their Queens home last week, one of whom died, committed suicide, sources said

Mohammad Reza Torabi died after jumping from a Midtown hotel, police sources said

Police had been interested in questioning Torabi about the incident prior to his death, the sources said

The father of two toddlers who were found seriously hurt in their Queens home last week — one of whom later died — jumped to his death from a Midtown hotel, police sources said.

Mohammad Reza Torabi, the father of the 1-year-old twins, was found dead Saturday after jumping from the Renaissance New York Hotel 57 on East 57th Street, according to police sources.

Police had been interested in questioning Torabi about the incident prior to his death, the sources said.

The twins, Elaina and Kian, were found with severe body trauma inside their home in Auburndale on Oct. 3, police said. They were taken to nearby hospitals, where Elaina died soon after. Kian was still in the the pediatric ICU with serious injuries as of Friday evening.

Queens Mom Questioned in Death of Baby Girl

One-year-old twins were found seriously injured inside a Queens home late Wednesday, one of whom ended up dying, and their 30-year-old mother has been taken in for questioning, police say. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018)

Their mother, Tina Torabi, was arraigned Friday on assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment charges in connection with Elaina’s death and Kian’s injuries.

Police previously said Mohammad Reza Torabi didn’t live at the home, and only visited their occasionally.

Law enforcement sources said that Elaina had a puncture wound to the back of her head and a laceration to her stomach, as well as cigarette burns, when she was found inside the home.

Kian had several cracked ribs, a fractured pelvis, contusions on his lungs, a healing bite mark and other injuries, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Tina Torabi’s three other daughters were inside the home when the toddlers were found seriously hurt, but were not injured. They were taken into custody by ACS.

Her defense attorney maintained she was a victim of domestic violence, but didn’t elaborate.

Mom in Queens Being Questioned in Baby's Death

A mother in Queens is in police custody, as she is questioned in connection to what appears to be the beating death of her baby daughter. The girl's twin brother was also badly hurt. Rana Novini reports. (Published Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018)

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.