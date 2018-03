A man was shot twice in the chest inside a Queens grocery store on Thursday evening, according to the NYPD.

Officers are still looking for the gunman in the shooting at the Cinco de Mayo Food Market on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights about 9 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Police and fire officials said the man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.