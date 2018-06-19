What to Know An elderly woman was found dead inside her burning Queens home Monday evening

Audrey Hebling, 82, was pronounced dead when officials found her in the kitchen of the Bellerose home around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters rushed to 252nd Street in Bellerose around 6:30 Monday night to find heavy fire inside the home, officials said. Once the fire was put out, they found 82-year-old Audrey Hebling in the kitchen of the home.

Hebling was pronounced dead at the scene. A medical examiner will determine her exact cause of death.

Officials said the fire fight was made tougher than usual because of the cluttered conditions inside the home. They also say one firefighter was hurt after they fell through the floor, however, the severity of the injuries wasn't clear.

Video from the scene shows the charred home with its windows busted out.

It wasn’t immediately clear what may have sparked the blaze, but the investigation is ongoing.