What to Know Nikolas Cruz, 19, is accused of opening fire in a Florida school, killing at least 17 people and injuring multiple others, authorities say

A bipartisan agreement aimed at balancing the fight to offer citizenship to "Dreamers" with Trump's border wall commands has been reached

Flynn the bichon frise took quite a victory lap, hours after he won the Westminster Kennel Club dog show at Madison Square Garden

Who Is Nikolas Cruz, the Florida High School Shooting Suspect?

A former student accused of killing more than a dozen of students, and injuring multiple others, at a Florida high school showed signs of erratic behavior, according to students. Nikolas Cruz, 19, was captured by police about three-quarters of a mile from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shortly after he allegedly opened fire. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Cruz carried out the attack with at least one AR-15 rifle as well as multiple magazines. There were signs of trouble in Cruz, students said, with some guessing he was responsible for the attack before his identity was confirmed. Cruz is one of two sons of Roger and Lynda Cruz, who are both dead, according to records. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Cruz was expelled for disciplinary reasons, but was unsure of the specifics. One student said Cruz often got in trouble for threatening other students. At least 17 people were killed and multiple others were injured in the shooting, authorities said.

Mikaela Shiffrin Wins Giant Slalom for 2nd Career Olympic Gold

One Olympic gold medal down for Mikaela Shiffrin. More just might be on deck. The 22-year-old American used a hard-charging final run to win the giant slalom for her second career Olympic title. She trailed by 0.20 seconds after the first run, but powered through a course filled with ruts to quickly make up time in the second. Shiffrin ended up 0.39 seconds ahead of Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway at Yongpyong Alpine Center. Federica Brignone of Italy took bronze, 0.46 behind Shiffrin's combined time of 2 minutes, 20.02 seconds. First-run leader Manuela Moelgg of Italy wound up eighth. At the 2014 Sochi Games, Shiffrin won the slalom title at age 18. She will defend that title Friday. Coming into the Pyeongchang Olympics, there was talk about Shiffrin possibly chasing after five medals. She's certainly off to a great start, placing her hand over her heart right after seeing her time. She later fell to the snow in excitement.

Group of Senators Reaches Immigration Deal on “Dreamers,” Wall

A group of senators reached a bipartisan agreement aimed at balancing Democrats' fight to offer citizenship to young "Dreamer" immigrants with President Donald Trump's demands for billions to build his coveted border wall with Mexico. Though the compromise was announced by 16 senators with centrist views on the issue and was winning support from many Democrats, it faced an uncertain fate. Leaders were trying to schedule votes on that plan and three other immigration proposals, which they hoped would bring the chamber's showdown over the hot-button issue to a close. While not specifically mentioning the bipartisan pact, Trump urged lawmakers to oppose any plan that doesn't meet his more stringent demands, which include curbs on legal immigration and the abolition of a visa lottery. The Senate's No. 2 Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, warned that lawmakers need to address Trump's entire proposal, saying, "We need to take the president seriously." There were also qualms among Democrats. The party's No. 2 Senate leader, Richard Durbin of Illinois, said some Democrats had "serious issues" with parts of the plan. Those concerns focused on its spending for Trump's wall and its bar against Dreamers sponsoring their parents for legal residency.

Nelson Mandela Protege Takes Charge in South Africa as Jacob Zuma Quits

Former South Africa president Jacob Zuma has stepped down in the midst of scandal while Nelson Mandela's protege Cyril Ramaphosa took over as acting president, NBC News reported. The 75-year-old Zuma, who had been in office since 2009, had refused resign for over a week. But with a no-confidence vote looming in parliament, Zuma hesitantly resigned, NBC News reported. The protege, Ramaphosa grew up in Soweto, Johannesburg’s impoverished and segregated township. He became one of South Africa’s wealthiest businessmen, NBC News reported.

Truly Best in Show: Westminster Winner Makes Broadway Debut

America's new top dog became best in a Broadway show. Flynn the bichon frise took quite a victory lap, hours after he won the Westminster Kennel Club dog show at Madison Square Garden. The white powder puff's tour of the town finished with a walk-on part in the Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots." Flynn drew hearty applause when he strolled on stage with handler Bill McFadden at the start of the show. Actor Daniel Stewart Sherman was alongside them and didn't need to introduce the special guests - the audience quickly caught on after seeing the champion's big purple and gold ribbon. After being picked over nearly 2,900 other dogs in 202 breeds and varieties, Flynn was up early and on the go with McFadden. Also part of the dog's docket: The traditional steak lunch at famed eatery Sardi's and trips up the Empire State Building, Top of the Rock and the One World Observatory.