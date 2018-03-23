Some areas of Long Island had 20 inches of snow Wednesday, and in Nassau a woman died while shoveling the mess. Greg Cergol reports.

A Pennsylvania sheriff's office now wants to arrest Punxsutawney Phil for deception given its groundhog day prediction

Three nor'easters earlier this month already cut power to hundreds of thousands of people and wreaked havoc on the region's transit systems

A sheriff's office in Pennsylvania has issued a wanted poster for Punxsutawney Phil, citing the groundhog's deception for a six-more-weeks-of-winter promise that failed as the fourth nor'easter of the month hit the East Coast on the second day of spring.

The Monroe County sheriff's office says it is seeking the apprehension of Phil for deception in connection with the hog's Feb. 2 prediction.

"That promise expired on March 16th," the poster, which went on Facebook Wednesday, said. "We are now on the 2nd day of spring. And we are in the middle of yet another snowstorm."

The hog is described as being about 20 pounds and 22 inches long with brown eyes and brown hair. It was born May 1, 2010.

No warrant has been issued for Staten Island Chuck, however. Chuck was flat out wrong in predicting an early spring.

The latest storm was blamed for several deaths in the tri-state area and hundreds of car accidents as it brought travel across the region to a screeching halt.