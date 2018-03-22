On Long Island the storm was responsible for one death, and multiple car crashes. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

What to Know Three deaths have been blamed on the so-called four'easter, including one of a Long Island woman shoveling snow

The 4th nor'easter this month hammered the tri-state Wednesday with more than more than one foot of snow in some spots

Three nor'easters earlier this month already cut power to hundreds of thousands of people and wreaked havoc on the region's transit systems

A Long Island woman died while shoveling snow Wednesday, marking the third storm-related tri-state death from the latest nor'easter. It was the fourth of the month and dropped snow on parts of New York, including in the area where the woman died, at a stunning rate of 4 to 5 inches an hour.

Nassau County police say the 62-year-old Bellmore woman was discovered in the snow at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. It's believed she had a heart attack while shoveling snow.

Two other deaths Wednesday were already linked to the storm: a 51-year-old woman was killed in a weather-related van rollover on the Wantagh State Parkway near the Hempstead Turnpike on Long Island in the morning, and another person was killed when a bus and vehicle collided on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

The so-called four’easter, which dumped up to 20 inches of snow in parts of Long Island, shut down airports and schools, and caused dozens of wrecks across the tri-state area.

The first three storms this month had already ravaged parts of the region, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people, crippling East Coast travel and had been blamed for other fatalities.

Storm Team 4 says the active weather pattern is expected to continue for the remainder of March, meaning even more serious storms are possible.

According to the National Weather Service, the last time the northeast saw four nor'easters in less than a month was about 30 years ago -- between the evening of Dec. 30, 1986 and Jan. 26, 1987.