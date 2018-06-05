Girl Learning to Drive With Mom Kills 2 in Parking Lot: Cops

A teen girl who was learning how to drive struck and killed two men in a parking lot in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

The 15-year-old girl was driving a Ford Explorer with her mother in a shopping center parking lot along the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. As she was driving, the girl lost control of the vehicle and struck two men, both in their 50s, knocking them into a nearby store wall.

A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while a 55-year-old man was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

There were four people in the SUV, including the girl who is old enough to drive. There was normal traffic in the shopping center, which includes a Dollar Tree and shoe store, lot at the time, police said.

Police have not filed any charges but are investigating the incident. They have not yet revealed the identities of the two men.