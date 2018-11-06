What to Know Pornhub, which bills itself as "the world's leading free porn site," is partnering with an NY landscaper to remove your leaves for free

The national campaign Pornhub announced Tuesday kicks off in New York. with plans to expand it to other cities across the country

Dutchess Lawns, the landscaper, says it was a bit hesitant about the partnership at first but felt a free service was a good idea

An international website that bills itself as "the world's leading free porn site" wants to help you get rid of your leaves for free this fall. Really. That's it.

The national campaign Pornhub announced Tuesday kicks off in New York, and the website says it is partnering with Poughkeepsie-based landscaper Dutchess Lawn to remove leaves, free of charge, from residences and businesses.

Pornhub will look to expand its campaign to other cities across the country in the coming weeks, it says. Prepare to see some unusual landscaping trucks in town during this promotion; Dutchess Lawns' trucks will be Pornhub branded and its crews will be wearing Pornhub apparel on the job.

Dutchess Lawns CEO Jay Lotaj told the Poughkeepsie Journal he was a little hesitant about a possible partnership when Pornhub approached him a few months ago.

"Then, when I realized they were providing a free service for people up here, I thought it was a good idea,” Lotaj told the Journal. "Any time we (can) give back, we try to do it."

Jobs will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-service basis. Click here (trust us, this link is safe for work) to learn about how you can submit an official leaf removal request.

“While foliage can be beautiful, it can also be quite cumbersome when it falls and litters your lawn and requires you to remove it," Pornhub Vice President Corey Price said in a statement. "Sure, you can grab a rake or a blower and put a little sweat equity into the painstaking task of removing the debris yourself, but it’s much easier to outsource the work to a professional who can do it in half the time."

News 4 has reached out to the Poughkeepsie mayor's office for comment.