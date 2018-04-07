Police Stop Black Women’s March From Crossing New Tappan Zee Bridge - NBC New York
Police Stop Black Women’s March From Crossing New Tappan Zee Bridge

By Ken Buffa

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Black Lives Matter Activists Plan Protest Across NY Bridge

    Black Lives matter activists planned to cross the new Tappan Zee Bridge on Saturday afternoon to draw attention to injustices facing black women in New York.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Dozens of activists who planned to march across the new Tappan Zee Bridge in support of black women's rights were turned away by police before they were able to cross the three-mile span Saturday afternoon.

    The Black Women's March, organized in part by Black Lives Matter Hudson Valley and 100sistas, was assembled to draw attention to injustices facing black women in suburban and rural communities in New York.

    There was a heavy police presence as marchers hit drums and chanted “No justice! No peace!” and “Black lives, they matter here!” in Tarrytown Saturday morning.

    As the group of about 100 people marched towards the bridge, troopers blocked the entrance to the span, also known as the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge, and said they were trespassing and weren't allowed to cross. 

    No arrests were made, and no one was hurt during the standoff.

    The crowd ultimately turned back shortly before 1 p.m. and returned to a parking lot where they had assembled earlier.

    Around 2 p.m., the protesters said they planned to create a caravan of cars crossing the bridge at 5 mph.


