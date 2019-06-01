Police Securing Search Warrants Related to Missing Conn. Mom

The search for a missing New Canaan mother continues more than a week after she disappeared and police said they are securing search warrants related to her disappearance.

New Canaan Police said officers from their department and troopers from Connecticut State are continuing the search for Jennifer Dulos and for evidence related to her disappearance. The search has expanded beyond New Canaan into other towns and cities across the state.

Police said the criminal investigation into the case is continuing and does involve securing search warrants. Authorities did not release details about the locations of the search warrants or what items may be listed.

According to officers, no arrest has been made.

Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five, disappeared on Friday, May 24, after dropping her kids off at school and after missing several appointments that day.

She was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Friday and she had been driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, which was later found on Lapham Road, near Waveny Park.

On Thursday, investigators searched at the New Canaan park and also checked a home in nearby Pound Ridge, New York. On Friday, detectives from Connecticut State Police assisted officers from New Canaan with multiple searches in the Hartford area.

Multiple state police cruisers were parked on Milford Street in Hartford on Friday night and investigators were seen going in and out of a home.

Neighbors said police were looking at their security camera and said that investigators were looking to see if a specific vehicle had passed through the area.

Investigators also searched nearby dumpsters in the area.

There was also a police presence in other areas of the city including near Albany Avenue and on Homestead Avenue and Sigourney Street.

Detectives have not released details about what they are looking for or if they have found anything.

Police have called this an active and ongoing investigation and all they’re saying publicly is this a missing person’s case – though as is typical in these situations -- they’re also looking to see if there’s a possible crime involved.

Dulos previously lived in Farmington and moved to a home in New Canaan after filing for divorce from her husband Fotis nearly two years ago.

The children are safe with family in New York City.