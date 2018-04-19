Thieves Fill Jackets With Ice Cream, Pull Knife on Store Clerks: NYPD - NBC New York
Thieves Fill Jackets With Ice Cream, Pull Knife on Store Clerks: NYPD

By Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Police are searching for a pair of thieves who they said twice threatened store clerks with a knife as they pilfered the ice cream chests at two stores on the Upper East Side.

    According to authorities, two individuals robbed a 7-Eleven on Third Avenue and a CVS Pharmacy on Lexington Avenue on Sunday, filling their jackets with pints of ice cream.

    When a clerk tried to stop them at the 7-Eleven, the male suspect pulled out a knife before both suspects fled the building. He also brandished the knife in the CVS robbery.

    Police have previously said thieves have taken to targeting pharmacy chains for high-end ice cream cartons. They then turn and resell the ice cream to bodegas and corner stores throughout the city.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

