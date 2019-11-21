Schools were placed on lockdown as police descended upon a small, rural New Jersey town in search of an “armed and dangerous” man who exchanged gunfire with officers Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of officers, including some in an armored truck, were looking for the man after he opened fire as an officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Route 9 and North Green Street in Tuckerton around 10:22 a.m., the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release.

“A massive manhunt is currently underway with assistance from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Regional SWAT, Tuckerton Borough Police, Little Egg Harbor Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the New Jersey State Police,” the OCPO said.

The officer wasn’t hurt, but the man managed to run away, according to the prosecutor’s office. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and riding a blue tricycle in Little Egg Harbor Township, the town’s police department said.

Schools in Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor were locked down as the search continued.

Police warned residents to stay out of the area near the 500 block of Church Street and immediately call 911 if they saw the suspect. Around 3:45 p.m., police announced they confirmed the man was out of the immediate area and was no longer a danger to local residents.

However, the man has not been found and police are now searching for him in North Jersey. A source with NJ Transit told NBC4 New York the suspect, who police said is a Connecticut resident, was spotted on video using an escalator at New York Penn Station Thursday afternoon. The source said that means the suspect transferred trains in Newark, New Jersey.