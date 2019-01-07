NYPD Investigates Reports of Gunshots Fired at Fulton Mall

The NYPD is investigating reports of shots fired outside the Macy's store at Fulton Mall in downtown Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources say two groups got into some sort of confrontation, and one person -- believed to be a teenager -- pulled a gun and started shooting at the other group.

The first call came in just after 4 p.m., according to police.

There was no immediate report of any injuries in what's believed to be a gang-related shooting.

The busy Fulton Mall has seen at least two daylight shootings in the past year, once in October that was thought to be gang-related, and another in July that injured two innocent bystanders.

Marc Santia contributed to this report.