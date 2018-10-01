Gunshots Fired at Downtown Brooklyn Intersection: Sources

Police are responding to reports of gunshots fired near the Fulton Mall in downtown Brooklyn.

The FDNY confirms units are responding to 345 Adams St. but hasn't confirmed whether anyone's been injured.

There was heavy police response at the busy Brooklyn intersection around Willoughby and Jay, where police say shots were fired in gang-related activity.

One man walked into Brooklyn Hospital around the same time with a graze wound but was not cooperating with police, police said.

Downtown Brooklyn Shooting Suspects Caught on Surveillance Video

The NYPD released this surveillance video showing suspects in a shooting in downtown Brooklyn that injured three people. (Published Sunday, July 15, 2018)

The same area was the scene of a shooting in July, when a group of people got into a fight with a 28-year-old man, and someone fired a gun, injuring the targeted victim and two innocent bystanders in the bustling intersection.

Five people were wanted in that shooting; it's not clear whether NYPD has made arrests in the case.