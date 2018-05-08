Police Identify Body That Washed Up on Connecticut Shore - NBC New York
Police Identify Body That Washed Up on Connecticut Shore

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Man's Body Washes Ashore in Westport

    Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near the water in Westport. Police do not suspect foul play. (Published Friday, May 4, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Police have identified the body of a man found washed ashore along the shoreline of Westport, Connecticut, officials say

    • Gregory Garoffolo, 60, a town resident, was found at 8:40 a.m. May 4 on Saugatuck Shores

    • His death is not being treated as suspicious

    Connecticut authorities have identified the body of a man found washed ashore along the the Westport shoreline.

    Gregory Garoffolo, 60, a town resident, was found at 8:40 a.m. May 4 on Saugatuck Shores, when a resident contacted police to report a body had washed up on the shore of Harbor Road, according to officials.

    Garoffolo was identified through fingerprint examination, officials say.

    Investigators learned that Garoffolo’s vehicle had been located on the Interstate 95 Saugatuck River overpass during the morning of May 4, which was later towed by the Connecticut State Police.

    According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Garoffolo sustained injuries consistent with a fall and drowning.

    His death is not being treated as suspicious.

