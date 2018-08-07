Video from police bodycam shows a stranger slamming a suspect onto the ground who was allegedly resisting arrest in Provo, Utah.

What to Know A police officer in Provo, Utah, was responding to a call at a Sam's Club when he was attacked.

The suspect started to flee when an unknown man picked him up and slammed him on the ground.

This was caught on the bodycam video. Provo police department shared the video on Facebook.

Video from police bodycam shows a man slamming a suspect onto the ground who was allegedly resisting arrest in Provo, Utah.

The officer was responding to a welfare check at a Sam's Club when cops say a man attacked the officer in the parking lot. The suspect fled on foot.

As the suspect was fleeing, an unknown man picked the suspect up and slammed him on the ground.

Provo Police Department released the bodycam footage in a Facebook post.

"Chief Ferguson wants to thank that person for coming to the aid of an officer in need. We take pride in serving and protecting in Provo so we are grateful to the unknown person who returned the favor and helped us safely take a dangerous person into custody," the post read.

The suspect has been arrested and is facing charges, including assaulting a police officer.