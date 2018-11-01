A Frontier Airlines flight with 218 passengers aboard had to make an emergency landing at Macarthur Airport in Islip after the crew reported fumes in the cabin.

Flight 1851 to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina left at 12:13 p.m. but had to land just 12 minutes later after the report of fumes.

Some 12 passengers were treated by medical personnel after landing, an airport spokesperson said. Four of them were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The rest of the plane's passengers were rebooking their travel, the airport said.

This is a developing story.