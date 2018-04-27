The owner of the pit bull seen in a viral video chomping down on a woman's shoe on a subway car has been arrested. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Friday, April 27, 2018)

The scuffle happened on the no. 4 train on April 20, during a fight over a subway seat

Sources say the dog owner told police the pit bull is his service animal; the dog is now in the care of family members

The pit bull owner arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a woman on the subway has been arrested again, this time in connection to an alleged stalking incident last fall, law enforcement sources say.

After Ruben Roncallo was arraigned on charges of assault and reckless endangerment in the April 20 subway scuffle, he was re-arrested for a Nov. 14, 2017, incident in which he allegedly showed up to a woman's house in the Bronx, looking for her son, sources said.

When the 52-year-old woman told Roncallo that her son didn't live there, he became angry and allegedly destroyed her door frame and stairwell banister, sources said.

On another day, he followed the victim to her grandchild's school to look for the man, according to sources. He also called the victim numerous times, texted her 585 times in three days and made death threats.

Roncallo allegedly videotaped the woman's home and posted it on Facebook.

The victim claimed to police the suspect was schizophrenic and heard voices.

Roncallo is being held pending a court appearance on the latest charges. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.

When Roncallo was arrested Thursday in connection to a pit bull attack on the subway, he defended himself to reporters, saying the pit bull was a service dog.

Video of the incident showed the dog latching on to a woman's shoe with its mouth on the subway as onlookers shouted at the owner to get the dog to release. When the dog finally let go, the woman's shoe came off, and the owner picked it up and threw it at the woman.

Witnesses said the man and woman had been arguing over a subway seat.

When asked why he didn't hold the dog back as it latched onto the woman, Roncallo told News 4, "She attacked me first, she attacked me first."

"He is a service dog," he said of the pit bull, which is now in the care of family members, according to sources.