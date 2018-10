A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a car in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said.

The 39-year-old driver of the motorcyclist was struck by a Honda accord on Broadway near Union Avenue in Williamsburg around 1:25 p.m., police said.

He was brought to Woodhull hospital where he died, police said.

The 34-year-old driver of the car remained at the scene, police said.

CORRECTION: Authorities initially said a pedestrian was struck, but later said it was a motorcyclist.