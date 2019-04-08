The Bronx teen who made national headlines for deciding to stay on Rikers Island instead of pleading guilty to a crime he didn't commit is now getting another felony charge dismissed -- under unusual conditions. Sarah Wallace reports.

What to Know The Bronx DA agreed Tuesday to dismiss the charges against teen Pedro Hernandez under one peculiar condition

DA agreed to dismiss a second felony charge against Pedro Hernandez, 18, and sister, Ivanyeline, if they show proof of college attendance

Prosecutors said they believe both siblings “will be successful”

A Bronx teen who made headlines after he chose stay on Rikers Island rather than plead guilty to a crime he said he didn't commit has been arrested and charged with robbery and assault, the NYPD says — but a family spokesman maintains the teen is the one who was attacked.

Pedro Hernandez, 19, was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree menacing on Sunday, police said.

Police say Hernandez and two others approached a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old with a knife and a bat as they were waiting for a cab in the Bronx Sunday morning and attacked them.

At some point during the attack, the 20-year-old grabbed the knife from Hernandez and used it to defend himself, the NYPD said. Hernandez and the two others then fled the scene with the victims' jewelry and bank card, according to police.

Hernandez checked himself into a nearby hospital to get treated for lacerations on his face and left shoulder, where the victims identified him, the NYPD said.

A family spokesman, however, told News 4 the two alleged victims actually instigated the attack, stabbing Hernandez and leaving him with injuries that required 9 staples on his back and 7 stitches on his face before robbing him of his cash and jewelry.

Hernandez was "fighting for his life," the spokesman said, adding that video from the scene "clearly shows the attack" and contradicts the NYPD's report.

News 4 has reached out to Hernandez' attorney for comment.

Hernandez battled for three years to clear his name — first against a shooting charge which was dismissed by the Bronx District Attorney in September of 2017.

The I-Team first interviewed Hernandez behind bars on Rikers earlier that year when he decided to stay in jail rather than accept a plea deal of probation.

“I’m willing to stay and fight this because I’m innocent,” Hernandez said in the interview.

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights foundation ultimately bailed him out. By then, Hernandez had become an academic standout and was offered a college scholarship. The problem was that Hernandez and his sister faced another charge — supposedly for stealing a cellphone during a street fight.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office this past October agreed to dismiss that charge with one condition — that the two show proof of one semester at college.

Hernandez was accepted to a college outside of Boston for the fall 2018 semester, but had to postpone attending because of the ongoing robbery case. In the fall, he said he hoped to start in January 2019. It wasn't immediately clear on Monday what his enrollment status was.

When Hernandez was cleared of the shooting charge, the district attorney announced she was asking the federal authorities to get involved in a broadening investigation into law enforcement’s actions. It’s unclear where that investigation currently stands.