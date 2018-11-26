A pedestrian has died and six others were injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Manhattan Monday evening, fire officials say.

The FDNY says they were called to the area of Canal and Forsyth Street just before 7 p.m. for a report of multiple pedestrians struck.

They were still on scene.

Two senior police officials say it appears to be an accident and not deliberate or related to terror. The driver claimed he thought he was in park and hit the gas pedal, the officials said.

The NYPD has shut down roads in the area as they investigate; they're asking driver to avoid the area until further notice and expect heavy delays.

Jonathan Dienst contributed to this report.

