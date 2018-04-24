2 Tractor-Trailers Hit, Kill Person on New Jersey Highway - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

2 Tractor-Trailers Hit, Kill Person on New Jersey Highway

The accident led to major gridlock during the morning rush, with cops reporting up to a three-mile backup on Route 1

Published 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 Tractor-Trailers Hit, Kill Person on New Jersey Highway
    Valeria Gonzalez

    A major highway in New Jersey was shut down for nearly five hours Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by two tractor-trailer, authorities say. 

    Cops got a call about the person hit on Route 1 northbound, just past Henderson Road, shortly before 5 a.m. The person was pronounced dead at the scene within minutes. Authorities say the pedestrian was in the lane of travel when he was hit.

    The accident led to major gridlock during the morning rush, with cops reporting up to a three-mile backup on Route 1. 

    The highway reopened around 10 a.m. The crash remains under investigation, and the pedestrian has not yet been identified. 

    New York Isn't Nation's Worst City for Renters (It's Close)

    [NY ONLY CANVA] New York Is Not the Worst City in America for Renters (But It's Close), Forbes Says
    Pexels/CC

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us