2 Tractor-Trailers Hit, Kill Person on New Jersey Highway

A major highway in New Jersey was shut down for nearly five hours Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by two tractor-trailer, authorities say.

Cops got a call about the person hit on Route 1 northbound, just past Henderson Road, shortly before 5 a.m. The person was pronounced dead at the scene within minutes. Authorities say the pedestrian was in the lane of travel when he was hit.

The accident led to major gridlock during the morning rush, with cops reporting up to a three-mile backup on Route 1.

The highway reopened around 10 a.m. The crash remains under investigation, and the pedestrian has not yet been identified.