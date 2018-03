A 28-year-old man has died after being struck by a BMW in the Bronx. Rana Novini reports.

A 28-year-old man was killed when a BMW hit him and another pedestrian in the Bronx Monday morning, police say.

The BMW hit a van traveling southbound on Third Avenue, then hit the two pedestrians, police said.

Everyone inside the BMW, including the driver, got out and ran away on foot. It's not clear how many people were in the car.

The killed pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. The injured 24-year-old pedestrian was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and is in stable condition.