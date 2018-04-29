A 54-year-old man was struck and killed Sunday as he was walking across a Queens street, police said.

It was the second fatal hit and run in Queens in two days.

Azeemuddin Jalaluddin was walking across the intersection of Hillside Avenue and 153 Street in Jamaica shortly after midnight when he was struck by a dark-colored Honda Pilot with New York license plates, the NYPD said.

Jalaluddin, who lived about 15 blocks away, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He suffered severe trauma throughout his body.

The SUV didn't stop.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday, a 9-year-old boy who was crossing the street in Jackson Heights with his mother was struck and killed. The driver fled, but was stopped about 10 blocks away and arrested, police said.