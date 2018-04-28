9-Year-Old Child Killed While Crossing the Street in Queens: Officials - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
Help Feed Our Families Today!
logo_nyc_2x

9-Year-Old Child Killed While Crossing the Street in Queens: Officials

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    9-Year-Old Child Killed While Crossing the Street in Queens: Officials
    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • A child was struck and killed by a car as he crossed Northern Boulevard at 70th Street in Jackson Heights Saturday, police said

    • The child is believed to be nine years old, according to police

    • The driver of the car is in his 80s and was stopped about 10 blocks away, police said. No one has been arrested

    A child was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street Saturday in Queens, police said. 

    The child, believed to be 9 years old, was hit in the crosswalk on Northern Boulevard at 70th Street in Jackson Heights, the NYPD said. 

    The child was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he died, police said. 

    The driver of the car, who was in his 80s, was stopped about 10 blocks away, police said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    No one has been arrested. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us