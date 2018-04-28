What to Know A child was struck and killed by a car as he crossed Northern Boulevard at 70th Street in Jackson Heights Saturday, police said

The child is believed to be nine years old, according to police

The driver of the car is in his 80s and was stopped about 10 blocks away, police said. No one has been arrested

A child was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street Saturday in Queens, police said.

The child, believed to be 9 years old, was hit in the crosswalk on Northern Boulevard at 70th Street in Jackson Heights, the NYPD said.

The child was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he died, police said.

The driver of the car, who was in his 80s, was stopped about 10 blocks away, police said.

No one has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.