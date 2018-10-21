Parts of Newark are still without power after an underground cable sparked manhole fires. Lori Bordonaro reports.

Parts of Newark Still Without Power After Manhole Fires

What to Know More than 1,000 customers in Newark were still without power on Sunday morning after an underground electric transformer blew

The transformer issue sparked several manhole fires

The power outage forced the New Jersey Performing Arts Center to cancel a concert by Grammy-winning guitarist Eric Johnson

More than 1,000 customers in Newark were still without power on Sunday morning after an underground electric transformer blew, sparking several manhole fires.

Crews began working to restore power after the manhole fires started around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Around 1,300 PSE&G customers in Newark were still affected by the outages as of Sunday around 9:30 a.m., with power expected to be restored between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., an outage map on PSE&G’s website showed.

The power outage, which centered around Park Place and Rector Street, forced the New Jersey Performing Arts Center to cancel a concert by Grammy-winning guitarist Eric Johnson that had been scheduled for Saturday night.

Power was restored to the venue on Sunday morning, and a poetry festival that was canceled on Saturday was expected to resume Sunday, NJPAC said.

A number of businesses in downtown Newark, however, were still without power.

No injuries were reported as a result of the manhole fires.