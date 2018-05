School bus Chris Glorioso reports on a blind spot in the way that school bus drivers are monitored.

The 77-year-old driver behind the wheel of the school bus that crashed last week while trying to make a sudden U-turn in a highway median last week has been charged with causing the deaths of a student and teacher aboard, a law enforcement source tells News 4.

Hudy Muldrow Sr. was charged with two counts of death by auto in the May 17 crash on state Route 80 that left 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson Kennedy dead, the source said.