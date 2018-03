Four of the six missing paintings.

Police are searching for a half-dozen pricey paintings that went missing in Chinatown.

The works of art disappeared from a storeroom on Bayard Street, according to the NYPD.

A 69-year-old man told police he was doing an inventory of his collection back in August when he discovered the six landscape paintings were gone.

Police released images of the paintings Thursday, but said they don’t have a description of a person of interest.