What to Know The owner of an NYC art shop claims he was viciously beaten Tuesday evening by a group on Canal Street for wearing a MAGA hat

With a swollen face, bruises and black eye Jahangir “John” Turan says group attacked him along Canal Street and made anti-Trump statements

NYPD confirm a report was filed but they have no information on the complainant wearing MAGA hat or the alleged group shouting “f--- Trump”

The owner of a New York City art shop located in the exclusive Billionaire's Row area claims he was viciously beaten Tuesday evening by a group on Canal Street for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

With a swollen face, bruises and black eye Jahangir “John” Turan -- owner of the David Parker Gallery which sells art work by Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí and Joan Miró, among other celebrated artists -- says he was on his way to a meeting with a client after buying a MAGA hat when he came across a group of “kids," who he described as being 18 to 20 years old, while walking on Canal Street toward West Broadway.

He says he was passing the group when a girl in the group “flipped” his hat onto the street. Allegedly, when he bent down to get it, the rest of the group “started pounding” on him, grabbed his head and hit it against a pole.

Turan claims the group was shouting anti-Trump sentiments including “f--- Trump” while attacking him.

He said the entirety of the attack only lasted mere seconds but called the incident “upsetting” and said he “felt sad because I feel the president is trying to do a good job and society just doesn’t understand.”

According to Turan, following the attack, he crossed the street, called the cops and filed a police report.

He also alleges that when police arrived the group was still saying anti-Trump statements, but police did nothing. He says he hopes police can make an arrest.

Turan says his vision and retina are fine but he does have a fracture and plans on seeing a specialist in the upcoming week.

The NYPD confirms that an assault did take place on Canal Street Tuesday around 6:50 p.m.

According to police, the man who filed the complaint claimed to have been attacked and punched in the head by several individuals but refused medical attention. There is no information on the man who filed the report wearing a MAGA hat or the alleged perpetrators shouting “f--- Trump."

NYPD also said they have no description of the alleged perpetrators.